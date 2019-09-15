36th Tehran short filmfest. unveils intl. competition lineup

Members of the international selection committee for the 36th Tehran short film festival have announced the names of the titles that have made it into the final cut: as many as 50 short films from 25 countries are ready to compete for the top prizes in three categories of ‘fiction’, ‘documentary’, ‘animation’, and ‘experimental’.

In the ‘fiction short films’ section, 27 titles by filmmakers from Canada, Turkey, Italy, Russia, etc. will compete for the best prize. Eight titles have been selected for the documentary section, while ten titles will be screened in the animation section. The experimental section includes five titles from Spain, Germany, Belgium and France.

The festival’s main competition grants a total of $13,000 to films in Best Fiction, Best Documentary, Best Animation, Best Experimental, and Video Art categories, and the Grand Prix for the best film of the main competition receives $5,000 in cash prize.

Presided over by Sadegh Mousavi, the 36th Tehran International Short Film Festival will be held in the Iranian capital from 10-15 November 2019.

