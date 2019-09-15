Bolton’s ouster a defeat for Israeli regime: MP

“This change reveals the failure of Trump’s extremist policies against the Islamic Republic and made it clear that pressures, extremist measures and propaganda bear no result,” Alaeddin Boroujerdi, a member of Parliament National Security and Foreign Policy Committee told ISNA on Sunday.

“From the other side, John Bolton was an agent of the Israeli regime, so his ouster was a failure for the Zionist regime and its anti-Iranian policies,” added the lawmaker.

“Bolton’s ouster doesn’t mean that any change is going to happen in US’ policies towards the Islamic Republic. Of course, as long as Trump doesn’t return to JCPOA and remove sanctions, we will have no positive view about America.”

On Tuesday, US President Donald Trump announced that he had fired his national security advisor, citing strong disagreements over several foreign policy issues.

A source familiar with the matter told NBC News that Trump’s decision followed Bolton’s disagreement over easing sanctions on Tehran. Tump's idea, however, did not sit well with former National Security Adviser John Bolton during a Monday discussion concerning Iran in the Oval Office between the two. Bolton told Trump that he strongly disagreed with the idea of easing pressure on Tehran, NBC News reported, citing a source familiar with the matter.

MAH/ISN 98062410983