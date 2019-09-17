Iran never confuse Bolton's firing with change of course in Trump's foreign policy towards Iran: Entessar

He adds that “In fact, the whole foreign policy team is composed of hawks.”

Entessar says “Iran should never confuse Bolton's firing with a change of course in Trump's foreign policy towards Iran.”

Following is the full text of the interview:

What is your assessment of John Bolton's dismissal? Will the militant faction become a minority with this layoff?

Bolton's firing was due primarily to personality conflicts in the upper-echelon of Trump's foreign policy team and had very little to do with policy differences toward Iran. In fact, the whole foreign policy team is composed of hawks. Iran should never confuse Bolton's firing with a change of course in Trump's foreign policy towards Iran. There has been no change in this regard, nor there will be one in the future under Mike Pompeo's management of the US State Department.

What effect will Bolton's dismissal have on US foreign policy toward Iran?

As I indicated in my previous answer, John Bolton's firing will have minimal or no impact on US foreign policy toward Iran. Bolton was simply a bolt in the vast cog of the US anti-Iran foreign policy machinery that has deep roots in various elements of the US government, including the US congress.

It was speculated that Trump would be on a diplomatic course with Iran after dismissal of Bolton. On the other hand, Yemeni attacks on Aramco have prompted Washington to declare that it is ready to fight Iran. What is your assessment of this situation?

This incident clearly demonstrates that Bolton's dismissal didn't make a dent in the Trump administration's Iran policy and that the pro-war hawks in the US are still very much in charge.

Since Pompeo has a Bolton-like approach, can Trump change Pompeo as well?

As Trump has demonstrated throughout the course of his presidency, nobody in his administration is immune from being fired. The only exception to this rule is the case of his immediate relatives, like his daughter Ivanka and his son-in-law Jared Kushner. So far, Mike Pompeo has been an obedient soldier and has not challenged any of Trump's major foreign policy moves. AS long he continues to play this role, Pompeo is probably safe.

Given the change of a person like Bolton, will Israeli policies in the US State Department fade or shift?

No. Israel has a staunch and unflinching supporter in Mike Pompeo and his entire US State Department's upper echelon. Pompeo is the most loyal Likud supporter who has headed the State Department in many years.

Interview by Javad Heirannia