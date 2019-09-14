With Israel spying on you, US needs no enemies, Zarif says to Trump

"The #B_Team Strikes again," Zarif said in a mocking tweet on Friday, referring to a term coined and popularized by himself to describe an international group of warmongers, including Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former US National Security Adviser John Bolton.

The Iranian diplomat mentioned US President Donald Trump in his tweet, saying "With a BFF in the #B_Team — who empties US coffers and takes US foreign policy hostage — SPYING on the US PRESIDENT, America doesn't need enemies."

His tweet included images of a Thursday report by the American political journalism company Politico, in which three informed former senior US officials were quoted as saying that the US government concluded within the past two years that Israel was most likely behind the placement of cell phone surveillance devices that were found near the White House and other sensitive locations around Washington.

Following the publication of the report, Trump, who considers himself as a staunch supporter of Israel, told reporters "I don't think the Israelis were spying on us. My relationship with Israel has been great... Anything is possible but I don't believe it."

