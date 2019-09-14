  1. Politics
14 September 2019 - 08:56

With Israel spying on you, US needs no enemies, Zarif says to Trump

With Israel spying on you, US needs no enemies, Zarif says to Trump

TEHRAN, Sep. 14 (MNA) – Following recent reports about Israel's spying on the White House, Iranian Foreign Minister Zarif told Donald Trump in a tweet that the US needs no enemies with a spy as its "BFF".

"The #B_Team Strikes again," Zarif said in a mocking tweet on Friday, referring to a term coined and popularized by himself to describe an international group of warmongers, including Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former US National Security Adviser John Bolton. 

The Iranian diplomat mentioned US President Donald Trump in his tweet, saying "With a BFF in the #B_Team — who empties US coffers and takes US foreign policy hostage — SPYING on the US PRESIDENT, America doesn't need enemies."

His tweet included images of a Thursday report by the American political journalism company Politico, in which three informed former senior US officials were quoted as saying that the US government concluded within the past two years that Israel was most likely behind the placement of cell phone surveillance devices that were found near the White House and other sensitive locations around Washington.

Following the publication of the report, Trump, who considers himself as a staunch supporter of Israel, told reporters "I don't think the Israelis were spying on us. My relationship with Israel has been great... Anything is possible but I don't believe it."

MNA/4717184

News Code 149982

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 3 + 9 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News