21 October 2019 - 22:00

Netanyahu fails to form govt., rival Gantz given 28 days to do the job

TEHRAN, Oct. 21 (MNA) – The Prime Minister of the Israeli regime has failed once again to form a unity government while the regime President Reuven Rivlin is now to give his rival Benny Gantz 28 days to form a coalition.

Israeli regime PM Benjamin Netanyahu said he has failed to form a unity government. President Reuven Rivlin is now to give his rival Benny Gantz 28 days to form a coalition, after neither secured a majority in September’s snap election, according to Russia Today.

In a statement, Rivlin said he will give Gantz 28 days for the task of forming a coalition. The decision is to be formally announced within the next couple of days.

Gantz, whose Blue and White Party won the most seats in the September election, had previously rejected calls from Netanyahu to form a unity government.

Blue and White won 33 seats while Netanyahu's Likud party won 32, both falling far short of securing the 61 needed to form a majority government in the 120-seat Knesset (Israeli parliament).

