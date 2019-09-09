  1. Politics
9 September 2019 - 10:17

Zarif voices concern over situation in Afghanistan

Zarif voices concern over situation in Afghanistan

TEHRAN, Sep. 09 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has expressed concern over the current situation in Afghanistan, warning against possible fresh violence in the country.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran warns that foreigners and aggressors may cash in on the new situation in this country and trigger a fresh round of killing and bloodshed in Afghanistan,” the foreign minister said on Sunday.

“From our standpoint, aggressors and occupiers must concede defeat and leave Afghanistan as soon as possible,” said Zarif.

He said Tehran is urging all sides involved in the conflict to exercise self-restraint.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran calls on all warring sides to exercise restraint, stop fratricide and seriously avoid shedding the blood of innocent people and individuals until a permanent ceasefire and national reconciliation agreement is reached,” he said.

Zarif underlined Iran’s readiness to contribute to efforts aimed at securing a reconciliation accord.

“While respecting Afghanistan’s sovereignty and stressing that any peace process should be owned and directed by Afghan people from all walks of life, the Islamic Republic of Iran stands ready to take part in consultations and discussions with all warring sides in Afghanistan in a regional initiative together with Afghanistan’s neighbours and government as well as all groups in the country in order to stop the shedding of innocent people’s blood and ease the achievement of a lasting agreement, and will spare no sincere and nonpartisan effort in that regard,” he said.

MNA/MFA

News Code 149862

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 8 + 2 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News