Any nontransparent peace negotiation for Afghanistan doomed to fail: Iran

Iran's Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the United Nations Majid Takht-Ravanchi made the remarks in a UN Security Council meeting on Sep. 10 on the situation in Afghanistan.

“Any peace process must be UN-facilitated, Afghan-led, Afghan-owned and Afghan-controlled,” he stressed, noting, “The government of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan must have the central role in all peace efforts and any peace agreement must be concluded with its participation.”

“We call on the regional and international players to support such a peace process and allow the future of Afghanistan to be determined exclusively by the Afghans themselves,” said the envoy, adding “No country has the right to decide for the future of Afghanistan and any peace negotiation in the absence of Afghanistan government and political factions of the country or in a unilateral, exclusive and nontransparent manner is doomed to fail.”

Afghanistan is passing through a critical juncture and there are alarming trends in its political and security domains. Numerous efforts are being made to hold successful presidential election on September 28 this year, however, there are attempts to undermine this important event, Takht-Ravanchi said.

“Holding a free and fair presidential election can further enhance the democratic institutions of this country. We call on the United Nations and the international community to support holding the election as scheduled.”

Iran also urges all Afghan parties and political groups as well as all Afghans eligible to vote to actively participate in the election as it is essential for the improvement of the security and socio-economic conditions of Afghanistan, the diplomat added.

Citing UN reports, the Iranian envoy highlighted that the security situation remains ‘volatile’ in Afghanistan. “The increase in the attacks by Daesh [ISIL] is a source of grave concern and underlines the need for combating them seriously and resolutely.”

“It is evident that its elements aided by certain countries including in transferring them from Syria and Iraq to Afghanistan have significantly increased the offensive capability of Daesh. Therefore those countries are also responsible for the crimes committed by Daesh.”

He went on to highlight that “After almost two decades of US invasion of Afghanistan, it is quite clear that the US has no choice but to leave that country and the sooner the better.”

“As we have stated time and again, the time-bound and responsible withdrawal of all foreign forces is a strong national demand of the people of Afghanistan,” he said, adding, “Neither Afghanistan nor the region can afford a new round of conflict. Peace is the strongest demand of the people of Afghanistan and it must be heard by all Afghan groups who instead of confrontation should cooperate for peace.”

Iran urges the Afghan government and all its parties to be vigilant and cooperate closely to pass current security situation, he said.

“While respecting the sovereignty of Afghanistan and underlining the need for ownership and leadership of any peace process by the people of that country, Iran stands ready within a regional initiative along with its neighboring countries as well as Afghanistan’s government and all groups to enter consultation and negotiation with all parties in the conflict in order to prevent more bloodshed and facilitate the conclusion of a durable agreement,” he concluded.

