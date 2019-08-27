40k Afghan students studying at universities in Iran: envoy

As he said most of them are technical and engineering major.

“Also, some 30 Afghan university professors are M.A., M.S., and PHD candidates in Iran,” he added.

According to him, Afghan students are more inclined to study majors such as agriculture and engineering in Iran since Afghanistan is focused on its development.

As reported, some 7,000 foreign students are studying 195 majors in 8 universities across Iran.

In early August 2019, Tehran University of Medical Sciences (TUMS) and Afghanistan’s Khatam Al-Nabieen University signed and sealed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for broadening scientific and academic cooperation. Ramin Kordi, the Vice-President for International Affairs of Tehran University of MedicalSciences and Dr. Abdul-Qayum Sajadi, the president of Afghanistan's Khatam Al Nabieen University inked the MoU.

It has been years that Afghan students are studying Iran. As Afghanistan’s Assistant Ambassador in Iran Ahmad Aaron Najmipour announced in May 2017 15,000 Afghan students were studying in Iran’s universities at the time.

Students are the best ambassadors between the two countries for the expansion and development of relations.

