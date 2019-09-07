Iran can become a big maritime power: Army official

According to the official website of the Guardian Council, Rear Admiral Habibollah Sayyari made the remarks in a meeting with the directors and the staff of the Council on Saturday to brief them on the developments in the military and maritime fields.

Sayyari pointed out that the army has intensified its efforts in the southern Makran region on the Sea of Oman and the Persian Gulf over the past few years in line with the instructions of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution.

The military official said that enhancing Iran’s economic and military power in the seas is incorporated in the country's Sixth Five-Year National Development Plan (March 2021).

He further criticized the lack of paying enough attention to the economic activities in the Persian Gulf and the Sea of Oman despite huge potentials, noting that through planning and taking proper measures, the seas can be very good sources of food, income and power.

Sayyari further referred to Iran’s geostrategic position in the region or even on an international scale, noting “there are 9 strategic waterways in the world, 4 of which are located in the region Iran is situated."

“That is why Arrogant powers (imperialist powers) seek presence in this region,” he went on to say.

The senior military official continued by saying that Iran is located in the center of the Energy Oval, which contains 90% of world’s gas resources .

