Iranian navy building 3 new destroyers: Sayyari

Speaking on Friday, Deputy Coordinator of the Iranian Army Rear Admiral Habibollah Sayyari said that production of three new destroyers including Dena, Shiraz, and Taftan, is currently underway in the Ministry of Defense's Maritime Industry Department.

The senior Army officials added that the Islamic Republic of Iran has made huge achievements meeting its military needs, saying that “today, the production lines of advanced military weapons such as missiles, fighter jets, warships, submarines, and tanks exist in the Islamic Republic of Iran.”

He noted that the Iranian military experts are enhancing the level of domestically-made military weapons and equipment at the behest of commander in chief of Iranian armed forces, which is the Leader of the Islamic Revolution.

“Today, in addition to midget-class Ghadir class submarines, the semi-heavy and fully indigenous Fateh submarines are also being produced,” underlining that the new next generation of Fateh-class submarines will be more advanced than the existing models.

Elsewhere, Rear Admiral Sayyari noted that Iranian navy has a presence across the international water despite the attempts by ill-wishers, noting “despite threats, the Islamic Republic of Iran's power has reached a point where it dispatches submarines to international waters.”

He further touched upon the importance of security in the Caspian Sea for the Iranian navy, saying that Iranian warships have been dispatched to the littoral states of Kazakhstan, Russia, and Azerbaijan within the framework of maritime diplomacy.

