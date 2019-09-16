Bandar Abbas to host IRANIMEX 2019 in November

The 21st edition of IRANIMEX will be held in the Bandar Abbas International Exhibition’s Centre with the aim of introducing scientific and industrial achievements and identifying domestic producers and suppliers to meet the supply and production needs in Iran.

Covering an area as large as 20,000 square meters, IRANIMEX 2019 will host exhibitors from Iran, the Netherlands, Belgium, China, Korea, Germany, Sweden, Spain, Turkey, Norway, Italy and the UAE.

The participants will showcase their latest technologies and services related to the marine industry. That includes onshore and offshore facilities and services such as supplying marine equipment, dredging, as well as marine transportation, marine tourism, engineering and consultation, research and training, and construction of watercrafts.

IRANIMEX has been originally formed to expand, develop and create international opportunities for Iran’s maritime and offshore technologies. IRANIMEX acts as a meeting hall for all maritime activists and offshore technologies from private and public sectors.

The exhibition is organized and supported by a multitude of organizations including the Iran’s Vice-Presidency for science & technology, Ministry of industry, mine & trade, Ministry of roads and urban development, Islamic Azad University, Iran - Norway Joint Committee of Trade, KTP Group and HEERAB.

IRANIMEX 2019 could be a great opportunity for participants to get a better knowledge of Iran’s maritime and offshore industry. The event plays a vital role in establishing new business ties between Iranian and international companies.

IRANIMEX 2018 was held on Kish Island in the presence of 18 foreign companies and 230 Iranian firms.

ZZ/FNA13980624000851