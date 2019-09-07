US’ maximum pressure policy defeated by Iran’s resistance: Shamkhani

“Despite the tough economic pressure on the country, Iranians have been able to prevent the enemy from reaching its set goal,” he said.

He noted that relying on previous experiences, the enemy is fully aware that the Islamic Republic is powerful enough in deterring the threats, therefore, it tries to decentralize Iran’s focus from deterring the threats by creating new social, political and security crises.

On September 5, US State Department announced a reward of up to $15 million for any person who helps Washington's "maximum pressure" campaign against Iran, which includes zeroing out Iran's oil sales.

The reward was declared by US Special Representative for Iran Brian Hook, who made a series of allegations against Iran and the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) during a press conference on Wednesday.

Hook also announced new sanctions against what he called a "shipping network" including 11 vessels and 25 entities and individuals involved in Iran's oil trade.

Reacting to Hook’s remarks, in a statement, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Abbas Mousavi strongly condemned the Wednesday’s comments by Brian Hook and the US’ new act of economic terrorism that has been imposed to mount pressure on the people of Iran.

“The intensification of hostile comments and desperate measures, the most ridiculous one of which was putting up reward for treason and espionage, are measures out of desperation and disappointment for targeting the Iranian nation," Mousavi said in a statement.

"However, such measures will get nowhere as usual, and will add dark points to the record of their deceptive treatment of Iranians, while they will definitely have to be accountable for their measures someday,” the spokesman added.

HJ/ 4713659