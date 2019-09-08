‘Suddenly A Tree’ makes it into 24th Busan lineup

The film will compete with other titles at the 'A Window on Asian Cinema' section, which features new and representative films by Asian filmmakers.

The story of “Suddenly A Tree” begins during Iran-Iraq war, when Farhad (Payman Maadi) gets arrested for an illegal attempt to immigrate and years later, after his release, he decides to go after the love of his life, Mahtab (Mahnaz Afghar). The film follows Farhad’s life as he talks to his psychiatrist about his childhood all the way into adulthood.

The film was nominated for Best Supporting Actress and Best Soundtrack at the 37th Iran’s Fajr Film Festival.

Other Iranian titles vying at the 'A Window on Asian Cinema' section of Busan include Shahed Ahmadlou’s black comedy “Cinema Donkey”, and "7.5" directed by Navid Mahmoudi.

The 24th edition of Busan International Film Festival will be held on October 3-12, 2019. The focus of the BIFF is introducing new films and first-time directors, especially those from Asian countries.

