‘7.5’ to premiere at 24th Busan filmfest. in Korea

Written and directed by Navid Mahmoudi, and produced by his brother Jamshid Mahmoudi, the feature film “7.5” will premiere at the 24th edition of Busan International Film Festival in South Korea.

The film, which is said to be quite different from Mahmoudis’ previous works, is the story of seven Iranian and Afghan girls narrated in seven episodes in the format of plan-sequence. “7.5” is the story of seven girls whose weddings are on the same night, but each are dealing with a different issue of their own.

This will be the fourth time the Mahmoudi brothers take part at the prestigious Busan film festival.

“A Few Cubic Meters of Love”, “Parting”, and “Rona, Azim's Mother” took part at three editions of the Korean festival, with “Parting” winning the best director and “Rona, Azim's Mother” winning the best film award.

The three films had been Afghanistan’s entry for the Academy Awards for Best International Feature Film.

The 24th edition of Busan International Film Festival will be held on October 3-12, 2019. The focus of the BIFF is introducing new films and first-time directors, especially those from Asian countries.

