Govt. spox says recent explosion in ُSemnan satellite launcher due to technical failure

Government spokesman Ali Rabiee said on Monday afternoon that a recent explosion at a satellite launching site in Semnan province was due to a technical failure, something that is common in different parts of the world even in developed countries.

He noted that the satellite had not been transferred to the launching site.

He ruled out any sabotage act in the incident contrary to what had been reported by adversary foreign media, adding that as all Iranian experts agree, the technical failure was the cause of the explosion.

The spokesman further noted that no one was hurt in the accident.

After the US President Donald Trump appeared to tease Tehran with an image of its failed launch in the Semnan launching site, Iran's Information and Communications Technology Minister, Mohammad Javad Azari Jahromi, tweeted a selfie with the Nahid-1 satellite to ridicule Trump’s claims.

