31 August 2019 - 16:06

ICT minister ridicules Trump's claims on failed Iranian satellite launch

TEHRAN, Aug. 31 (MNA) – Iran's Information and Communications Technology Minister, Mohammad Javad Azari Jahromi, has tweeted a selfie with the Nahid-1 satellite after Donald Trump appeared to tease Tehran with an image of its failed launch.

According to Sputnik, on Friday, the US President Donald Trump tweeted an uncommonly high-resolution photo of an apparent explosion at Iran's space centre.

The Iranian Information and Communications Technology Minister, Mohammad Javad Azari Jahromi, posted a photo of himself and the alleged failed satellite on his Twitter account to ridicule Trump's claims.

“Me & Nahid I right now, Good Morning Donald Trump!” Jahromi wrote Saturday alongside a picture in which he’s standing next to the solar-powered communication satellite, which is visibly undamaged.

Trump's action in posting the black-and-white photo has also raised questions about whether he had disclosed US surveillance secrets, according to Reuters.

