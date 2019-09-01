Zarif to brief key parl. cmte. on his European tour: Zonnour

“We have invited Mohammad Javad Zarif to attend a session of the national security commission,” Chairman of Iranian Parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Commission, Mojtaba Zonnour, said on Sunday.

“Mr Zarif will brief lawmakers about the negotiations which were held and also his trip to Europe,” the senior MP added, but he did not specify the date of the session.

Foreign Minister Zarif went on a European tour last week, visiting Finland, Sweden, Norway. He held high-level talks with the European countries’ senior officials on a host of bilateral as well as international issues. Zarif also paid two visits to France last week upon the invitation of his French counterpart Jean-Yves Le Drian, one of which came concurrently with the G7 summit in Biarritz. The talks have been reportedly focused on ways to salvage the nuclear deal which is in jeopardy since the United States’ unilateral withdrawal in May 2018, as well as de-escalating tensions in the region.

