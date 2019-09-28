Iran, EAEU put formation of 1st goods transit working group ‘atop agenda’

According to the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA), Board Chairman of the Eurasian Economic Commission Tigran Sargsyan called for the establishment of a working group aimed at using Iran’s plentiful capacities to transit and exchange goods with India, Pakistan and Southeast Asian nations. He described this potential as 'very significant'.

In his meeting with Iranian trade and business delegation, he emphasized the need for the establishment of sub-working groups in various fields, especially in banking, financial, trade, and customs.

He announced using national currencies in trades is an effective mechanism under sanctions and called for organizing expert-level and specialized meetings for clarification and implementation of the relevant mechanism.

Sargsyan pointed to signing and sealing free trade agreement between EAEU, Vietnam, Iran, and China and added that with the coordination made in this regard, free trade contracts will be inked with Singapore and Serbia which show the developing trend of cooperation in the Union.

