Armenia eyes expanding coop. with Iran: PM

“We are determined to increase our relations and cooperation with the Islamic Republic of Iran,” he stated.

Addressing parliamentarians in Armenian Parliament, Pashinyan said, “continuation of political talks between Iran and Armenia have started since my visit to Iran in Feb. 2019.”

“Trade cooperation in border areas with Iran is very important for Armenia and we are looking for deepening this cooperation,” he said.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani traveled to Armenia at the head of a high-ranking political and economic delegations on Oct. 1 at the official invitation of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan for participating in Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) Summit.

In his visit to Armenia, President Rouhani held separate talks with Armenian president and prime minister on relevant issues.

In these talks, the two sides exchanged their views on ways of broadening and deepening bilateral relations.

On the sidelines of EAEU Summit, President Rouhani also met and held talks with Singaporean prime minister, presidents of Kazakhstan and Russia and discussed about issues of mutual concerns as well as regional and international developments.

MA/IRN83501270