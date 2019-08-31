‘Funfair’ to vie in 3 Oscar-qualifying filmfests.

Directed by Kaveh Mazaheri, the short film "Funfair" will take part at the 63rd BFI London Film Festival, slated for 2-13 October; the 18th edition of Tirana International Film Festival in Albany, scheduled for 23-29 September; and 20th edition of Kerry Film Festival in Ireland, to be held on 17-20 October 2019.

All three are Oscar-qualifying film festivals, and Mazaheri took part in two previous editions of them with his acclaimed ‘Retouch’(2017), which is one of the most successful Iranian short films that has been screened at 194 international film festivals and won more than 80 awards.

“Funfair” is about members of a family who risk their lives to earn more money in order to escape a life of destitution.

