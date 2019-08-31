21st Iran Cinema Celebration names winners: ‘The Warden’ picked as Best Film

The awarding ceremony for the 21st Iran Cinema Celebration was held at Milad Tower Conference Hall on Friday night, with many cinéastes in attendance.

As many as 60 titles were being considered in 14 different categories including best film, best director, best actor, best actress, best costume design, and best stage design.

“The Warden” by Nima Javid won the Best Film award. The film had previously won the Special Jury Award of Iran's 37th Fajr Film Festival.

The story of the film is set in the 1960s in southern Iran. It is about Nemat Jahed (Navid Mohammadzadeh), an authoritarian prison warden who is promoted to chief of police, but the timing of the promotion comes as he is assigned the task of transferring prisoners to a new building. While they are evacuating the old building, which is supposed to be turned into an airport, an inmate goes missing. This turn of events threatens his promotion and sends him on a wild search to find the missing inmate before his superiors find out.

Navid Mohammadzadeh receiving Best Actor award for "The Warden"

The full list of winners of the 21st Iran Cinema Celebration is as follows:

Best Short Documentary: “Beloved” by Yaser Talebi

Best Feature Documentary: “It Is Winter”, awarded to producer Pirouz Hanachi

Best Animation: “The Sixth String” by Bahram Azimi

Best Short Film: “Dissect” by Siavash Shahabi

Best Visual Effects: “The Warden”, awarded to Javad Matouri

Best Field Effects: “The Lost Strait”, awarded to Mohsen Rouzbahani

Best Make-up: “When the Moon Was Full”, awarded to Iman Omidvari

Best Sound Mixing: “The Lost Strait”, awarded to Rashid Daneshmand

Best Sound Editing: “The Lost Strait”, awarded to Amir-Hossein Ghasemi

Best Costume Design: “When the Moon Was Full”, awarded to Mohammadreza Shojaei

Best Scene Design: “Takhti”, awarded to Keivan Moghaddam

Best Score: “The Lost Strait”, awarded to Hamed Sabet

Best Supporting Actress: Freshteh Sadr-Erfaei for “When the Moon Was Full”

Best Supportign Actor: Farhad Aslani for “Sheeple”

Best Editing: “6.5 for One Meter”, awarded to Bahram Dehghani

Best Cinematography: “The Warden”, awarded to Houman Behmanesh

Best Actress: Sara Bahrami for “Axing”

Best Actor: Navid Mohammadzadeh for “The Warden”

Best Script: “Lovely Trash”, awarded to Mohsen Amiryousefi

Best Director: Saeid Rousati for “6.5 for One Meter”

Best Film: “The Warden” directed by Yaser Talebi

The Iranian House of Cinema organizes the celebration every year to commemorate Iran’s National Day of Cinema, which is September 12. This year’s celebration was held a few weeks earlier due to its coincidence with the Muharram.

