Iran to host Project Management Championship in Asia

Iran was elected to host the Asian Project Management Championship 2019 by International Project Management Association (IPMA). The university students from Asian countries will participate at this competition.

The championship team will compete in the Russian World Project Management Championship.

One of the main goals of this competition is to portray projects by using the art of photography and film-making or animation (multi-media). The festival will begin in late November 2019.

The Project Management Championship is a 3 stage competition consisting of a qualification round, the national finals and the international final. The international final will be hosted each year by a different country.

PM Championships is targeted at full-time students at higher education studying project-related courses. Its core objectives are to enhance student involvement in the field of project management, to raise the interest in professional project management at a national and international level, as well as to advance the dialogue, the knowledge sharing and know-how between research and the business world.

