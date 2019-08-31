Iranian students rank 1st at AIAA’s aircraft design competition

Iranian team named ShadX consists of 11 students form Sharif University stood at the first place at American Institute of Aeronautics and Astronautics (AIAA) Aircraft Design Competition 2018-2019.

Mina Fathi, a student of Sharif University of Technology Aerospace Engineering who competed individually in this competition, ranked first place in the Undergraduate Individual Aircraft Design competition.

This is the third year that a team from Sharif University of Technology has ranked at the Aircraft Design Competition. It is also the first time that Sharif University of Technology students have won first place in three divisions in this competition.

