Tehran to host 3rd intl. biotechnology congress

The “3rd International and 11th National Iranian Biotechnology Science Congress”, organized by Iranian Biotechnology Society, is slated for September 1th to 3th, 2019 at Razi Conference Center in Tehran.

The event is described as the most important gathering of biotechnology specialists in Iran, and is expected to gather together more than 1,000 scientists, researchers, policy makers, academia, university professors and students.

The congress provides a platform for researchers and decision-makers in all aspects of biotechnology to present their latest findings and learn about important developments in these areas of science and technology.

The congress will cover different fields of biotechnology including: Medical and Pharmaceutical Biotechnology; Plant Biotechnology; Animal Biotechnology; Industrial biotechnology; Environmental biotechnology; Mining Biotechnology; Nano Biotechnology; Bioinformatics and systems biology; and ethical issues in biotechnology.

For more information, head to the event’s official website at www.biotechcongress.ir.

MS