He made the remarks in the 40th anniversary of opening Shahr-e Kord University on Tuesday in Shahr-e Kord, Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari Province.

Science Minister stated that Iran is standing along with top countries in the scientific sector and holds the 16th world's scientific rank.

Gholami said that some 50 thousand foreign students are now studying at various universities in Iran.

