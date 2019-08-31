EU diplomats support Macron's plan on Iran oil sales in exchange for several commitments: reports

EU diplomats are “getting behind” a proposal initiated by France to provide Tehran with economic relief from US sanctions “in return for its full compliance” with the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, also known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), The Wall Street Journal quoted unnamed sources as saying.

The sources claimed that the plan, which aims to reduce tensions between the US and Iran, was discussed during French President Emmanuel Macron’s meeting with US counterpart Donald Trump on the sidelines of the G7 summit in Biarritz late last week.

The plan specifically stipulates allowing Iran to sell about 700,000 barrels of oil per day, and also providing the Islamic Republic with a $15-billion loan.

ZZ/SPUTNIK