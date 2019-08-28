US once again resorts to sanctioning policy despite futility of previous sanctions

In another desperate move in continuation of the so-called ‘maximum pressure’ campaign and only a few days after calls for a meeting with the Iranian president, Donald Trump administration announced on Wednesday the imposition of economic penalties against two 'networks' allegedly linked to Iran for helping it evade the American sanctions regime and boost the country's missile program.

The US Treasury indicated that the new sanctions are aimed at freezing the designated companies' and persons' assets on US territory and in the possession of US citizens, as well as the imposition of a ban on operations with these entities, according to Russian Sputnik news agency.

Washington has been imposing sanctions against Iran since it illegally withdrew from the Iran nuclear deal (JCPOA) in May 2018 in a bid to persuade Iran to renegotiate a nuclear deal, but its attempt has been proven futile. Iran says that it will not hold any talks with the current US administration until it returns to the JCPOA and lifts all illegal sanctions.

Although Iranian economy suffered setbacks during the first year of sanctions, it has shown more stability this year despite increasing US sanctions.

