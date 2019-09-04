Washington announces new bans on Iranian firms despite futility of previous sanctions

The United States has added to the Iran-related sanctions list entities, ships, and individuals allegedly directed by Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) for reportedly providing Syria with oil worth tens of millions of dollars in breach of US sanctions, according to Sputnik.

10 individuals, 16 entities, and 11 vessels have been added to the sanctions list.

Washington has been imposing sanctions against Iran since it illegally withdrew from the Iran nuclear deal (JCPOA) in May 2018 in a bid to persuade Iran to renegotiate a nuclear deal, but its attempt has been proven futile. Iran says that it will not hold any talks with the current US administration until it returns to the JCPOA and lifts all illegal sanctions.

Although Iranian economy suffered setbacks during the first year of sanctions, it has shown more stability this year despite increasing US sanctions.

