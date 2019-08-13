  1. Technology
Nahid-1 satellite ready to be launched: ICT min.

TEHRAN, Aug. 13 (MNA) – Nahid-1 telecommunication satellite is ready to be delivered to Defense Ministry within few days for being launched, Iran's Minister of Communications and Information Technology Mohammad-Javad Azari-Jahromi announced on Tuesday.

“It is a home-grown telecommunication satellite and can stay in space for 2.5 month, 250 kilometers away from earth,” he said.

Nahid-1, which means “Venus” in Persian, is a Low-Earth orbit communications micro-class satellite, designed and developed by ISA in cooperation with the Iranian Space Research Center. The solar-powered satellite will be placed in the geosynchronous orbit for carrying out telecommunication missions.

A telecommunications satellite is an artificial satellite that relays and amplifies radio telecommunications signals via a transponder; it creates a communication channel between a source transmitter and a receiver at different locations on Earth.

Iran successfully launched into orbit its first indigenous data-processing satellite, Omid (Hope) in February 2009.

