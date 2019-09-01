No import of pharmaceutical raw materials into Iran via S Korea

Not only spare parts of home appliances are not imported into Iran, but also, since medicines are not subject to sanctions, raw materials of medicine are not imported into the country via South Korea, Firouzi added.

He pointed to the bilateral trade and business exchanges and added, “volume of trade exchanges between the two countries is not confined to the strategic or humanitarian products.”

Since South Korean pharmaceutical companies claim that there is not any problem in this field, Iran’s major pharmaceutical companies acknowledge that there is serious problem in the field of importing medicines and pharmaceutical raw materials into the country.”

Of course, lack of cooperation of Korean pharmaceutical companies with Iranian peers can be related to the problem in the field of financial transfers and banking issues, Secretary General of Iran-South Korea Joint Chamber of Commerce Pouya Firouzi added.

