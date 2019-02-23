  1. Technology
23 February 2019 - 16:32

Iran exports biotech. drugs to 17 countries

Iran exports biotech. drugs to 17 countries

TEHRAN, Feb. 23 (MNA) – Chairman of the Biotechnology Development Council said Sat. that 17 countries in the world are importers of Iranian-produced biopharmaceuticals.

Mostafa Ghanei, Chairman of the Biotechnology Development Council, said the country enjoys desirable conditions regarding the production of biopharmaceuticals, adding that the Iranian produced biotech drugs are currently being exported to 17 countries in the world.

“No one could imagine that a country which used to be a major importer of biopharmaceuticals is now an exporter of them,” he said.

Ghanei estimated that about $1 billion would be saved each year due to the country’s self-sufficiency in producing its required biopharmaceuticals, adding “currently, biopharmaceuticals top the list of Iran’s imported medicine, and the Biotechnology Development Council has plans to replace this imported volume with domestic production in three years.”

On Feb. 4, Ghanei had said that the country had obtained the technical know-how for production of 10 new biopharmaceuticals, which would be produced and enter the market in two or three years.

MS/4550041

News Code 142808

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 5 + 1 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News