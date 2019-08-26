Developing ties with neighbors Foreign Ministry’s top priority: Deputy FM

Iran’s deputy foreign minister for legal and international affairs Gholamhossein Dehghani made the remarks on a visit to the East Azerbaijan province and the regions in the northwestern province bordering Armenia and Azerbaijan Republic.

On an inspection visit to the joint projects with neighboring countries in Aras Free Trade-Industrial Zone along with some government and provincial officials, Dehghani said that the foreign ministry attaches great importance to developing relations with neighboring countries in various areas as a top priority.

The deputy foreign minister added that expanding border trade with neighboring countries is on the agenda of the government, adding that solving the problems of the people living in border areas is a duty that the foreign ministry needs to fulfill.

