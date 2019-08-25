Syria’s air defense repels Israeli missile attack on Damascus: SANA

A military source told SANA that at 11:30 PM on Saturday, air defenses detected hostile targets approaching from above the Golan towards the surroundings of Damascus, and the attack was dealt with immediately and efficiently, destroying most of the Israeli rockets before they could reach their targets.

An Israeli military spokesman confirmed the regime was behind the attacks, saying they had been meant to reach “Iranian” targets in Syria.

Israeli military spokesman Jonathan Conricus claimed that the Israeli attacks had managed to inflict significant damage in Damascus.

However, the Syrian military denied the claims, saying the majority of the Israeli missiles had been destroyed.

Israel has launched recurrent attacks on Syria in defiance of all international laws and regulations. The regime claims the attacks are targeted at certain militia forces linked to Iran.

Syria has condemned the attacks while rejecting Israeli claims about the presence of any Iranian forces or their allied militia in the country.

The Israeli attacks come as Syrian military forces are taking back control of more territories from terrorists.

The Israeli regime, believed to be a sympathizer of terrorism in Syria for the past eight years, has been unhappy at the progress made by the Syria army and allies east of the country.

MNA/SANA