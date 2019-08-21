‘Israel's policies complicate achieving peaceful solutions’

Elizabeth Warren, an American Democratic politician from Massachusetts, talked to Mehr News correspondent on the approach of Netanyahu’s government toward the two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

“My first trip abroad as a Senator was to Israel and the West Bank. I believe that it is in the interest of Israel, the Palestinians, and the United States to find a two-state solution with a Jewish, democratic state of Israel existing alongside a state for the Palestinian people," she told MNA.

“Diplomacy between Israelis and Palestinians should determine the final status of Jerusalem,” she stressed. “The United States can and should play an active role in promoting a diplomatic resolution that is agreed to by the parties, but neither the United States nor any other outside power can impose a solution.”

She said that she had consistently supported a strong US-Israel relationship and US aid to Israel, and she believed that Israel had a right to defend itself from Hamas and hostile states like Iran.

She went on to add, “At the same time, I have criticized Israeli government policies that make it more difficult to achieve a peaceful solution, from its settlement activity in the West Bank to its use of force in Gaza resulting in civilian casualties.”

Accusing the Palestinian leadership of diverting the US assistance, she added, “While the Palestinian people deserve their own state and a viable economy, I believe that the Palestinian leadership must be held accountable for any US assistance that is diverted to terrorists, and that terrorism and inciting violence are unacceptable.”

“I oppose the Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions (BDS) movement. However, I believe that penalizing or outlawing protected free speech activity violates our Constitution,” she stressed.

“I remain committed to America's leadership role in helping Israelis and Palestinians achieve a just and lasting peace,” Warren maintained.

Interview by Javad Heirannia

