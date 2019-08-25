Two Israeli drones shot down near Beirut: Hezbollah

According to a statement released by Hezbollah early on Sunday, the movement’s rockets have downed the drones flying over Dhahyeh region, a suburb south of Beirut.

The group said one of the drones fell in Dhahyeh and another crashed in another nearby suburb.

The statements came after people in southern Beirut reported hearing loud explosions.

Hezbollah’s shooting down of the drones came just hours after Israeli forces tried to hit targets in Damascus in neighboring Syria.

The Syrian military said the attacks were unsuccessful and that its air defense systems had intercepted the Israeli missiles.

MNA/PR