123km of freeways to be inaugurated this week: deputy road min.

Khademi, who is also the head of Construction and Development of Transportation Infrastructures Company, construction of the said length of freeways has cost 5 trillion rials (some $44.6 million).

As he added, from the beginning of the present year (March 21, 2019), some 300 kilometers of freeways have become ready and will be inaugurated after passing the final steps such as having traffic signs installed.

Tehran-North (Shomal) Freeway is of the most important freeways and perhaps one of the most notorious projects in Iran, as it is above 20 years in the making.

As Iranian road minister announced in early August construction of Section-1 of Tehran-North (Shomal) Freeway is to be completed by autumn and the project will be inaugurated before winter. Sections 2 and 3 nof the freeway, with 30 percent of physical development, are still under construction, Mohammad Eslami added.

