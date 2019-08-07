  1. Economy
7 August 2019 - 18:13

Tehran-Shomal freeway to be inaugurated before winter: road min.

TEHRAN, Aug. 07 (MNA) – Iranian road minister announced on Wednesday that construction of Section-1 of Tehran-North (Shomal) Freeway is to be completed by autumn and the project will be inaugurated before winter.

Sections 2 and 3 nof the freeway, with 30 percent of physical development, are still under construction, he added.

The Tehran-North Freeway mega project consists of four phases spanning 121 km in total.

Sections 2 and 3 pass through mountainous terrain, are not easily accessible and will take longer to complete.

Section-4, which is 20 kilometers long and connects Marzanabad in Kelardasht District to Chalous (both in Mazandaran), was inaugurated in March 2014.

Tehran-North Freeway is perhaps one of the most notorious projects in Iran, as it is above 20 years in the making. 

