Chinese company designs 3rd part of Tehran-Shomal Freeway

TEHRAN, Feb. 6 (MNA) – The Chinese company Qingdao announced on Tuesday that they have designed the third part of Tehran-North of Iran Freeway, adding they have been working on the huge project since six months ago.

Saeed Abolkheirian, the Director of Investment Department of the Chinese company Qingdao told IRNA News Agency that “our preliminary estimates show that designing and the construction of the third part of Tehran-Shomal Freeway needs $2.2 billion investment,” hoping “the project will finish within four years.”

Stating that the preliminary design of the project was done by the same Chinese company, Abolkheirian reported that the head of Iran’s Mostazafan Foundation visited China and signed a forward contract with the Chinese company.

The Chinese company representative in Iran hoped that the final contract will be signed between the parties within four months’ time.

He pointed out that the forward contract stipulates that 85% of human workforce for the construction of project will be Iranian, adding “our preliminary estimates indicate the project will need more than 5,000 workforce.”

KI/IRN82821568