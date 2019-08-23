France, Britain aim to show unity on Iran as G7 looms: report

Hours before the G7 meeting in France kicks off, Reuters quoted two British and French officials as saying that their countries were going to show a united front on the issue of Iran nuclear deal during the summit.

A British diplomatic source said on Friday that Britain was unlikely to alter its approach on Iran despite Prime Minister Boris Johnson meeting US President Donald Trump.

A French official also said that the so-called “E3” major European powers of France, Britain and Germany needed to stay united on Iran.

“It’s important to keep the E3 together on Iran,” said the French official, according to Reuters.

The report was published before today's meeting between the top Iranian diplomat Mohammad Javad Zarif and the French President Emmanuel Macron on ways to salvage Iran nuclear deal. After the meeting Zarif said he had had good and productive talks with President Macron.

