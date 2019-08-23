FM Zarif to visit China on Sun.

He made the remarks in Beijing on Fri. in his weekly press briefing and added, “during his three-day visit to China, Iranian Foreign Minister Zarif will meet and hold talks with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.”

People’s Republic of China and Islamic Republic of Iran have always had steady and growing relations, he said, adding, “the foreign ministers of the two countries will discuss about regional and international issues and also matters of mutual concerns.”

Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Geng Shuang stressed, “Beijing is ready to continue its efforts jointly with the Islamic Republic of Iran to maintain peace and stability in the Persian Gulf region.”

