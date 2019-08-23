Zarif meets with French counterpart in Paris to discuss JCPOA

The two top diplomats of Iran and France discussed the latest developments in bilateral relations and regional issues, as well as the implementation of the Iran nuclear deal or the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Actions (JCPOA).

Zarif arrived in Paris last night to hold meetings and consultations with high-ranking French officials.

The meeting with Le Drian came after Zarif’s meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris on Friday afternoon.

Strengthening bilateral relations, the necessity of fulfilling the obligations of other parties to the Iran nuclear agreement, regional and international developments, and in particular the continuation of consultations on the French initiative on the JCPOA after the US withdrawal from the deal were the main topics discussed in the meeting between foreign minister Zarif and French President Macron, which was also attended by Iran ambassador to Paris Bahram Ghasemi as well as the deputy foreign minister Abbas Araghchi.

Zarif’s visit to Paris came after the Scandinavian tour to Finland, Sweden, and Norway.

