Zarif is slated to hold talks with French President Emmanuel Macron and his counterpart Jean-Yves Le Drian on Iran nuclear deal, formally known as the JCPOA in the wake of US unilateral withdrawal and re-imposition of sanctions that has rendered the agreement practically ineffective for Iran.

Earlier, Zarif had said he would travel to Paris at the behest of President Hassan Rouhani to discuss Macron's proposals on maintaining Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

