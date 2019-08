He made the remarks in Tabriz Airport on Fri. in a news conference held on the occasion of Government Week and added, “57 other development projects will be inaugurated in 36 airports of the country, and construction of these projects will begin in the near future.”

He further noted that these 25 development projects would be inaugurated during the Government Week in Ardebil, Isfahan, Tabriz, Mashhad, Mehrabad, Urmia, Shahroud, Bushehr and Zanjn airports.

MA/IRN83447431