Zarif, Norwegian counterpart discuss bilateral ties

Prior to this meeting, Zarif met with Anniken Huitfeldt, chairman of Norwegian Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs and Defense in Oslo on the same day.

He also made a speech at the Norwegian Institute of International Affairs where he said “Iran makes its best to provide the security of the Persian Gulf and the US must know that it cannot make the region insecure.”

Zarif also met and held talks with Norwegian Minister of Trade and Industry Torbjørn Røe Isaksen and Norwegian Prime Minister Erna Solberg on Thursday.

The Iranian FM, who is on a three-nation tour to Nordic countries, arrived in Oslo from Stockholm on Wednesday.

On his arrival, he met and held talks with a group of Iranians living in Norway.

Zarif is slated to hold high-level talks with the European countries’ senior officials on a host of bilateral as well as international issues.

He will leave Norway for France to meet with French President Emmanuel Macron and Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian.

