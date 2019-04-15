Leader permits using NDFI resources for post-flood renovation 'if needed'

Last week, President Rouhani asked the Leader’s permission for withdrawing money from NDFI in a bid to secure compensation for a part of the damages caused by the devastating floods that hit most of the Iranian provinces.

In a letter released on Monday, Ayatollah Khamenei urged the government to start the reconstruction of the flood-stricken areas as soon as possible and gave them permission to withdraw money from NDFI, only if using the Fund's resources are absolutely necessary for the reconstruction process.

Exceptional heavy rains which began in late March caused flooding across the country, mainly in the northern and southwestern regions. At least 76 people were killed and thousands were displaced by the floodwaters.

According to Interior Minister Abdolreza Rahmani Fazli, material losses are so far estimated to be to the tune of 350 trillion rials ($2.5 billion), mainly to homes, farmlands, roads, bridges and power and water infrastructure.

Rouhani has stressed his government’s commitment to providing swift compensation for flood-affected people across the country.

MNA/4591128