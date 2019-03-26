Parl. speaker condoles death of people in Shiraz flood

In his message released on Tue., Larijani condoled with the bereaved families of victims of fatal flood erupted in Shiraz, Fars province.

Devastating floods incurred huge damages in various provinces this year putting the country's local official on full alert to help people in those provinces.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani extended condolences over death of Iranian people in the flash floods and urged officials to double their efforts to decrease problems of the flood-stricken areas and people.

Referring to the fact that necessary decisions will be taken to compensate losses to flood-hit people in Wednesday government committee meeting, President Hassan Rouhani ordered Interior Minister Abdolreza Rahmani Fazli to investigate the reason behind Shiraz incident and to present report.

President also called on all responsible organizations to take their utmost efforts to alleviate problems facing flood-stricken people.

