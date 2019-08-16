Shahintab names Iran squad for 2019 FIBA World Cup

The 2019 edition of FIBA World Cup will be held in China from August 31 to September 15. The Iranian team was drawn against Spain, Puerto Rico, and Tunisia in the Group C of the event.

In the past month, Iran has held training camps in Portugal, Russia and Greece and also several friendly games as a preparation for the world event.

According to the team’s manager, Masoud Ghasemi said that the same squad which held training in Europe will be sent to China unless there emerge injuries. “Fortunately no problem exists now and players are in good conditions,” he told ISNA on Friday.

Here is the squad:

Samad Nikkhah Bahrami, Hamed Haddadi, Mohammad Jamshidi, Mohammad Hassanzadeh, Hamed Hosseinzadeh, Mike Rostampour, Arman Zangeneh, Aaron Geramipoor, Sajjad Mashayekhi, Rasoul Mazaffari, Meisam Mirzaei, and Behnam Yakhchali.

