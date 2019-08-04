Iran’s basketball wins intl. friendly tournament in Russia

The international friendly tournament in Moscow was held in preparation for the 2019 FIBA World Cup and the national teams of Iran, Russia and Jordan were taking part in it.

In its second match, the Iranian national men’s basketball team beat the host country Russia 91-84 today to win the title.

The Iranian basketball players won the title of the friendly tournament after gaining victory over both teams present in the competitions.

Iran also defeated Jordan with 82-70 result yesterday.

Today’s win was the fifth victory in a row for the Iranian squad in friendly matches in preparation for the world event.

