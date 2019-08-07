Iran basketball to hold three friendlies in Greece

This is the final foreign training camp of the Iranian team ahead of the world event. The team arrived on Crete Island on Tuesday to hold training and matches till Monday.

Iran will face off Greece on Thursday behind closed doors. Next, the team will meet Hungary on Saturday before playing another match with Greece on Sunday.

Mehran Shahintab’s team will then depart Greece for Iran.

In the past two weeks, Iran held two training camps in Portugal and Russia as a preparation for the world event.

The 2019 edition of FIBA World Cup will be held in China from August 31 to September 15. The Iranian team was drawn against Spain, Puerto Rico, and Tunisia in the Group C of the event.

