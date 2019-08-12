US seeking insecurity in Persian Gulf, Hormuz Strait to form coalition

Es’hagh Jahangiri, Iran’s- First Vice-President, made the remarks in a meeting with the Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev on the sidelines of the first Caspian Economic Forum underway in Turkmenistan's Awaza on Monday.

Jahangiri condemned the US withdrawal from the Iran nuclear and the re-imposition of illegal sanctions, saying that Iran started to reduce JCPOA commitments a year after the US illegal pullout.

He said that through the efforts of the people and the authorities, Iran’s economy is now more stable and the Iranian nation has overcome the crisis.

The Iranian vice president further referred to the recent escalating tensions in the Persian Gulf and Hormuz Strait by the United States, saying the US is behind the rising tensions to form a maritime coalition.

He added that Iran has always been the protector of the security in the Persian Gulf and Hormuz Strait, while blaming the US actions for the escalating tensions.

The vice president further stressed the need for expanding bilateral relations between Iran and Russia, adding that Tehran is ready to step up its energy cooperation with Moscow.

Jahangiri also said that both Russia and Iran need to accelerate the implementation of the joint projects, such as the construction of the Bandar Abbas power plant and electrification of a 495-km railway that links the city of Garmsar, north of the Iranian capital Tehran, with the Iranian city of Inche-Borun on the border with Turkmenistan.

Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev, for his part, said that his country’s stance on the Iran nuclear deal is unchangeable, calling Iran’s stance on the US withdrawal from the JCPOA as ‘logical and firm.’

Medvedev also said that Russia shares the same stance and policy on the JCPOA as the Islamic Republic of Iran, adding that Russian officials at all levels emphasize this, and sanctions against Iran are considered illegal.

The Russian prime minister emphasized the need to accelerate the economic cooperation between the two countries, stating that Tehran and Moscow should reduce their dependence on other countries in their trade relations by diversifying foreign currencies in their banking ties.

He added "the US is trying to increase its pressure on Iran and Russia, but Tehran and Moscow must be smart in their trade and economic cooperation."

Medvedev said he hoped the meeting of the Iranian and Russian presidents in Sochi in the coming days would lead to the expansion of relations and implementation of past agreements.

